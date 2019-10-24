Former San Diego man accused of supporting ISIS makes court appearance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego man accused of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS made his initial court appearance Friday.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 34, currently of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is charged with providing support to ISIS, which allegedly involved him providing personnel and money to those engaged in terrorist activities in Syria.

Abdullahi is accused of facilitating the travel of at least three Canadians and two Americans to Syria to fight for ISIS, all of whom were later killed fighting for the terrorist group, including Douglas McCain, a former San Diego m...