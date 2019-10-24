Grand Marshal selected for 38th annual event Fallbrook Christmas Parade

The 2019 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Jack Wood and his wife, Joyce, have lived in Fallbrook since 1995

FALLBROOK – The Christmas parade committee announced that Jack Wood has been selected as the Grand Marshal of the 38th annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade. This honor is given to residents who have worked to contribute to the betterment of the community.

Wood was elected to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group in 2000 and has served nearly 19 years as chair of the land use committee and vice chair of the board.

A long-standing member of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook, Wood served as president in 2006-2007. He also served as president of the Rotary Club Foundation. He runs the Adopt-A-Highway program picking up trash on Interstate 15, one of the first such programs in the state of California.

In 2009, he attended the Volunteer Sheriff Academy and has served 10 years on the Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol contributing over 5,000 hours of service. He currently leads as co-administrator of that organization. Wood also served 16 years as treasurer for the Fallbrook Smiles Project, a nonprofit providing dental screening and services to disadvantaged children.

Raised in western Illinois, Wood and his wife of 64 years, Joyce, moved to California in 1979. He retired in 1992 as vice president of worldwide sales for Kwikset Lock, a division of Black and Decker.

Owning property in Fallbrook since 1986, the Woods have been residents of the "Friendly Village" since 1995.

"Fallbrook is my home and I have been privileged to serve its residents for the past 23 years," Wood said.

The couple are also active members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.