Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Mumps cases reported at three San Diego County high schools over last two weeks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/29/2019 at 4:38pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Health officials announced Tuesday that people at three high schools in San Diego County have tested positive for mumps and may have exposed others to the contagious virus in the last two weeks.

One person at each of the campuses -- High Tech High School International, La Jolla High School and San Pasqual High School -- tested positive for the virus, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, which did not specify whether the patients were students or staffers.

Students and faculty at the three schools are being advised to be aware of possible mumps symptoms, which can include a fever, headache, earache and salivary gland inflammation.

The exposures happened during normal school hours on Oct. 21-22 at High Tech High; Oct. 21-23, 25 and 28 at La Jolla High; and at San Pasqual High on Oct. 17-18 and 21-24. The Fallbrook Warriors football team played San Pasqual teams on Oct. 24 and 25.

Symptoms can show between 12 and 25 days after exposure, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

"We are working closely with school officials to inform the school communities about the symptoms of mumps and vaccine recommendations,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "Because there is no prevention after exposure for mumps, people should be watching for symptoms and make sure they have all the recommended doses of measles, mumps and rubella immunizations.''

County health officials have received reports of 47 mumps cases this year, the most in 25 years. Mumps cases statewide, nationwide and in Baja California are also outpacing the number of reported cases at this time last year.

The viral disease is passed through coughing, sneezing or close contact. Severe complications are often rare but can include meningitis, permanent hearing loss, a decrease in fertility and fetal loss for pregnant women in their first trimester. Most mumps patients recover without incident.

Health officials encouraged all residents to receive the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to protect against developing the illnesses. The vaccine is recommended in two doses at 12 to 15 months old and at 4 to 6 years old. Residents can contact the county's immunization program at 866-358-2966 or at sdiz.org for more information on the vaccine.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/30/2019 00:02