By Yvette Urrea Moe
San Diego County Communications Office 

Personal disaster plans to be mailed to residents

 
Last updated 10/24/2019 at 4:42pm

The areas in red are very high fire hazard severity zones in San Diego County, where residents will receive a Personal Disaster Plan in the mail.

Do you have a plan if there's a wildfire? Or any emergency? San Diego County is mailing a Personal Disaster Plan to residents who live in the areas of highest fire danger in the community. Residents are encouraged to read it when it arrives, discuss it with the family, complete it and practice it.

Then when an emergency occurs, families will know what to do and can avoid delays in getting everyone to safety.

San Diego County officials, Friday, Oct. 18, asked residents to be on the lookout for an updated 16-page plan which serves as a template and guide for emergency planning for their home...



