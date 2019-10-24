Power cut off to more than 1,000 in Fallbrook area amid red flag warning

Traffic signals at Mission Road and I-15 go out, snarling traffic in area

Increased fire danger caused by Santa Ana winds and dry air on Wednesday prompted San Diego Gas and Electric to cut power to more than 1,000 customers in Fallbrook, Rainbow and Pala as a precaution.

A total of 1,226 customers in the three unincorporated areas found their power shut off about 8:30 a.m.

The power shutoffs left traffic signals at the Mission Road on- and off-ramps to Interstate 15 out of operation, causing a traffic jam on East Mission Road that stretched from the freeway almost all the way back to Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook.

SDGE had warned earlier in the week it was considering precautionary power shutoffs for more than 40,000 customers to decrease the danger of downed or damaged power lines sparking wildfires amid the dangerous conditions.

A high wind and red flag warning are in effect in San Diego County mountain and valley areas, along with significant portions of the rest of Southern California, until 6 p.m. Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, SDGE had shut off power to a total of about 25,000 customers across all of San Diego County.

