Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Prescription drug deaths drop by 10% in San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/24/2019 at 8pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Prescription drug deaths in San Diego County declined last year while deaths due to opiates like heroin and fentanyl rose, according to data released today by San Diego County's Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force.

The county's 2019 Prescription Drug Abuse Report Card found that 246 residents died due to prescription drug abuse last year, a decline of 10% over the county's 2017 figures. The report found that 7.4 people per 100,000 residents died due to prescription drug overdoses, the lowest rate of the last five years.

Fentanyl deaths per 100,000 people increased for the f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/25/2019 00:09