Red flag warning, power shutoffs lifted in San Diego County as winds dwindle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As a strong Santa Ana wind event and its accompanying wildfire hazards dissipated across the San Diego area today, utility officials restored electrical service to thousands of homes and businesses affected by precautionary power shutoffs.

Early this evening, the National Weather Service rescinded a red-flag warning it had issued Tuesday night to alert the public to the combustion hazards posed by the gusty and dry conditions in the county.

By then, San Diego Gas & Electric had gotten the power back on in virtually all areas blacked out by a series of intentional disconnec...