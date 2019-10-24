Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SDGE denies causing Friday brush fire in San Marcos

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2019 at 3:17pm



SAN MARCOS (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric today denied media reports that a three-acre brush fire was sparked by a downed power line.

The fire at 3:30 a.m. Friday prompted the evacuation of about 100 residents near Plateau Avenue and South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos Fire Marshal Jason Nailon said.

SDGE spokeswoman Denice Menard said Saturday that reports on the cause of the fire were incorrect.

"Media reports that a downed power line caused the three-acre brush fire in San Marcos are not accurate,'' Menard said in a statement.

"SDG&E did not have any downed wires in the area near t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019