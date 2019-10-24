SDGE denies causing Friday brush fire in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric today denied media reports that a three-acre brush fire was sparked by a downed power line.

The fire at 3:30 a.m. Friday prompted the evacuation of about 100 residents near Plateau Avenue and South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos Fire Marshal Jason Nailon said.

SDGE spokeswoman Denice Menard said Saturday that reports on the cause of the fire were incorrect.

"Media reports that a downed power line caused the three-acre brush fire in San Marcos are not accurate,'' Menard said in a statement.

"SDG&E did not have any downed wires in the area near t...