Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Second brush fire reported on Camp Pendleton

 
Last updated 10/24/2019 at 8:24pm



Another brush fire was reported on Camp Pendleton Thursday night, but firefighters were quickly able to contain it.

The Marine Corps base's firefighters have already been battling a brush fire in an impact area for much of the week. That blaze was at 140 acres and 77% containment as of Thursday morning.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, the North County Fire Protection District tweeted that a second blaze was reported on the base near Lake O'Neill. The fire district said smoke may be visible from Fallbrook, but there was no threat to populated areas.

Marine Corps Capt. David Mancilla said around 8:15...



