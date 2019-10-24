Sheriff's Log
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:20pm
Oct. 15
500 block Olive Ave Stolen vehicle
900 block Tanya Ln Missing person
4300 block Palomar Dr Death
1200 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance
900 block Alturas Rd Petty theft
4800 block 5th St Residential burglary
900 block Alturas Rd Grand theft
100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Vandalism
Oct. 16
S. Mission Rd/Sterling Bridge Arrest: Public intoxication
4100 block Pinehurst Ct Petty theft
400 block Elbrook Dr Vehicle theft
Mission Rd @ Old River Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
200 block Ash St Arrest: Outstanding warrant
4100 block Pinehurst Ct Petty theft
4100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft
Oct. 17
100 block N. Ridge Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
1800 block E. Alvarado St Missing person
200 block Pippin Dr Stolen vehicle
700 block E. Elder St Vehicle burglary
400 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
3600 block Northcliff Dr Burglary
600 block Palomino Rd Stolen vehicle
2000 block Avocado Knoll Rd Battery
Oct. 18
3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Commercial burglary
1700 block Tecalote Dr Petty theft
31900 block Del Cielo Este Petty theft
2200 block Gumtree Ln Battery
4900 block Dulin Rd Death
4700 block Pala Rd Battery
200 block E. Fig St Burglary
700 block Magarian Rd Domestic abuse
600 block E. Elder St Vehicle burglary
Pala Rd @ Pankey Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Oct. 19
900 block Olive Ave Arrest: Domestic abuse
900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Willful child cruelty, possession of controlled substance
900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Failure to obey court order
Oct. 20
900 block Rice Canyon Rd Residential burglary
30100 block Old River Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended license; possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
300 block Sheila Ln Domestic abuse
4700 block Pala Rd Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance
Mission Rd @ Singh Way Arrest: Domestic abuse
Oct. 21
Olive Hill Rd @ S. Mission Rd Battery
Reader Comments
(0)