Sheriff's Log

Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:20pm

Oct. 15

500 block Olive Ave Stolen vehicle

900 block Tanya Ln Missing person

4300 block Palomar Dr Death

1200 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance

900 block Alturas Rd Petty theft

4800 block 5th St Residential burglary

900 block Alturas Rd Grand theft

100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Vandalism

Oct. 16

S. Mission Rd/Sterling Bridge Arrest: Public intoxication

4100 block Pinehurst Ct Petty theft

400 block Elbrook Dr Vehicle theft

Mission Rd @ Old River Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

200 block Ash St Arrest: Outstanding warrant

4100 block Pinehurst Ct Petty theft

4100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft

Oct. 17

100 block N. Ridge Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

1800 block E. Alvarado St Missing person

200 block Pippin Dr Stolen vehicle

700 block E. Elder St Vehicle burglary

400 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

3600 block Northcliff Dr Burglary

600 block Palomino Rd Stolen vehicle

2000 block Avocado Knoll Rd Battery

Oct. 18

3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Commercial burglary

1700 block Tecalote Dr Petty theft

31900 block Del Cielo Este Petty theft

2200 block Gumtree Ln Battery

4900 block Dulin Rd Death

4700 block Pala Rd Battery

200 block E. Fig St Burglary

700 block Magarian Rd Domestic abuse

600 block E. Elder St Vehicle burglary

Pala Rd @ Pankey Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Oct. 19

900 block Olive Ave Arrest: Domestic abuse

900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Willful child cruelty, possession of controlled substance

900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Failure to obey court order

Oct. 20

900 block Rice Canyon Rd Residential burglary

30100 block Old River Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended license; possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

300 block Sheila Ln Domestic abuse

4700 block Pala Rd Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance

Mission Rd @ Singh Way Arrest: Domestic abuse

Oct. 21

Olive Hill Rd @ S. Mission Rd Battery