State allocates funding to municipalities, including San Diego, affected by power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the city of San Diego is one of four cities in the state that will receive $500,000 in state funding to support residents affected by power shutoffs due to the threat of wildfires.

While visiting Sonoma County emergency responders, local officials and residents affected by the Kincade Fire, Newsom announced the establishment of the Local Government Public Safety Power Shutoffs Resiliency Program, which will provide funding to local governments to maintain power service to high-risk areas affected by power shutoffs.

San Diego, Los Ang...