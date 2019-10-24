State board fines Rainbow tree nursery almost $20,000 for violating wastewater discharge requirements

RAINBOW (CNS) - The California State Water Resources Control Board announced Wednesday that a Rainbow commercial nursery was fined $18,132 for violating local wastewater discharge requirements for commercial agriculture businesses.

The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, a regional partner agency of the state board, inspected Hines Growers Inc. in February, during which staff members observed waste with high quantities of nitrogen and phosphorous discharged into Rainbow Creek from a malfunctioning water recycling system.

Board inspectors also found violations of local waste disc...