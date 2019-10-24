Structure fire breaks out in Bonsall

BONSALL — North County Fire was fighting a structure fire in the 31000 block fo Lake Vista Circle in Bonsall as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. According to the agency, no vegetation was involved in the fire.

As of 9:30 a.m., North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said the fire was fully contained and started in a trash can within a home's bathroom. The fire spread slightly beyond the bathroom area, but firefighters were able to knock it down quickly.

Choi said it didn't appear as though the family would be displaced by the fire and no injuries were reported.