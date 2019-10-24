Supervisors approve donation for Fallbrook skate park

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

If a donation to the San Diego County or to a county department exceeds $5,000 in value the donation must be approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The $20,000 donation for the Fallbrook skateboarding park thus went through the board of supervisors’ process but was approved on a 5-0 vote, Oct. 16.

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. provided the money to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation for the future skate park. The money can be used for construction of the skateboarding park or to enhance the amenities which will be included in the skate park.

“It’s always great to have the community having skin in the game,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

The board of supervisors approved the county’s 2019-2020 budget June 25, and that budget includes $582,000 for the construction of a skate park in Fallbrook. The county supervisors approved a five-year Capital Improvement Needs Assessment Program list March 27, and the skateboarding park ranked 10th on the list of unfunded projects.

The skateboarding park will be the first in Fallbrook. The Department of Parks and Recreation is pursuing land for a new Fallbrook park which will include the skateboarding park.

“We hope to have a site for the skate park,” Desmond said.