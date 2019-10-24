Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Supervisors authorize contract to repair McDonald Road and Rainbow culverts

 
Last updated 10/23/2019 at 1:08am



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the replacement or rehabilitation of between 20 and 24 culverts including three on McDonald Road and three at a Rainbow intersection.

A 5-0 board of supervisors’ vote, Wednesday, Oct. 16, approved the authorization for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract for the culverts. The contract is structured to include a base bid of 20 culverts and an additive alternative, which can be added to the contract if funding permits, of four culverts. The base bid includes the McDonald Road and Rainbow culverts.

The county’s Department...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
