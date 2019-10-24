Trial date set for accused cop killer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An April trial date was set today for the death-penalty case of a man accused of gunning down a San Diego police officer and wounding his partner in 2016.

Jury selection is due to begin April 6 for the trial of Jesse Michael Gomez, 58, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.

Gomez is accused in the death of Officer Jonathan "J.D." DeGuzman, who was shot about 11 p.m. July 28, 2016, in the 3700 block of Acacia Grove Way. DeGuzman, a 16-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, was shot in...