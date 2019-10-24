Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Trial date set for accused cop killer

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2019 at 2:57pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An April trial date was set today for the death-penalty case of a man accused of gunning down a San Diego police officer and wounding his partner in 2016.

Jury selection is due to begin April 6 for the trial of Jesse Michael Gomez, 58, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.

Gomez is accused in the death of Officer Jonathan "J.D." DeGuzman, who was shot about 11 p.m. July 28, 2016, in the 3700 block of Acacia Grove Way. DeGuzman, a 16-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, was shot in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/25/2019 17:12