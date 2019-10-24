Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Valley Center and Ramona fires at 90% containment

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2019 at 2:40pm



NORTH COUNTY (CNS) - Two wildfires, one in Valley Center and the other east of Ramona, were 90% contained Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The "Miller Fire" in Valley Center was a wind-driven wildfire that blackened 37 acres, destroyed a home and forced evacuations.

The blaze broke out at 1 p.m. Friday amid hot, arid and gusty Santa Ana conditions in the area of Cole Grade Road and Miller Lane, about three miles west of Harrah's Resort Southern California, Cal Fire said.

Deputies cleared residents out of homes on various roads in the area, including Ava Lane, Cole Grade Road, Cole G...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/27/2019 18:05