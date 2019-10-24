Valley Center and Ramona fires at 90% containment

NORTH COUNTY (CNS) - Two wildfires, one in Valley Center and the other east of Ramona, were 90% contained Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The "Miller Fire" in Valley Center was a wind-driven wildfire that blackened 37 acres, destroyed a home and forced evacuations.

The blaze broke out at 1 p.m. Friday amid hot, arid and gusty Santa Ana conditions in the area of Cole Grade Road and Miller Lane, about three miles west of Harrah's Resort Southern California, Cal Fire said.

Deputies cleared residents out of homes on various roads in the area, including Ava Lane, Cole Grade Road, Cole G...