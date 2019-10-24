Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Winners of Scarecrow Contest named

 
Last updated 10/24/2019 at 4:35pm

Fallbrook Garden Club's Mabel is in the window of The Jewelry Connection; Mabel is based on the founder of the garden club.

FALLBROOK – While a witch in flight had a major run in with a light pole, many other scarecrows can be seen on the streets and at homes in Fallbrook. Close to 100 scarecrows were part of the Fallbrook Scarecrow committee's roster of locations, and many more residents added to the fun in their neighborhood.

Judging is done and the winners were on display at the Harvest Fair. See the list below for details.

For the second year, the Silent People are walking into town on South Mission Road. Bonsall businesses have joined in the event and scarecrows with pumpkin heads are on display in downto...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

