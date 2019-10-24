Dear Elected Officials: Do Your Job

Imagine that the allowance of a 13-year-old boy gets raised to $200 per week. At first the boy is thankful. After three months, however, he asks for a $25 raise because he wants to donate to Public Broadcasting Service as he truly loves the science program, “NOVA.” His parents think it is admirable so they give it to him. Two months later he asks for a $50 per week raise as he wishes to purchase a series of expensive science books. As an outsider, I say it would be wise for him to cut back on his $70 per week expenditure of Kit Kats and Jujubes so he could obtain the books.

The country boy that I am would think that just about all Californians want our fire department to be up to date. Let’s spur our elected officials to reduce funds in areas of less importance.

Remember when Californians voted overwhelmingly to keep Lotto out? Then on the next ballot we were told the money would fund education so “vote for the bill to support our children.” The portion of Lotto money that goes to education is basically nonexistent but Lotto is still here. Remember when a proposed gas tax was to be added on to an already exorbitant tax to improve our California roads, highways, bridges and potholes? The governor recently announced he would use the money for other projects. Huh, imagine that.

Sure we want our fire stations appropriately ready. Do you think our officials should check the budget for Jujubes?

Jerry Maurer