'Let's ask the hard questions'

I agree with you 100%. When Chicken Little said the sky is falling, we should take it with a grain of salt before running around screaming hysterically.

I don’t know if mankind has any effect on climate change or not, but I am sure if all the “greenhouse” gases emitted by wild land fires, volcanoes and other none human sources were still contaminating the atmosphere, there wouldn’t be any humans here or other animal life for that matter.

This planet is remarkably self-healing despite what humans, the dominant species, do to destroy it.

Richard Mills