Vote "No" on A and the community benefit program

In the Oct. 10 issue of the Village News, it printed two articles why the taxpayers need to pay $120 more on their yearly taxes. To be quite honest, I can’t believe they are asking us to pay even more.

The economy is bad enough with everything going up and yet they come with their hands out asking for more. You have seniors on fixed incomes, families who are already struggling and military. Living in California is not easy, and this expense makes it even harder.

Do the math. Just for an example, let’s say there are 25,000 parcels or homes to be taxed, 25,000 times $60 for one year, then times that by 20 years. It’s quite a sum to have, till they come asking for more and more since there is “no cap” on the amount, and the length of time as we all know could change and the taxpayer would be stuck with it. What about a grant for it or at least part of it?

As for the CBP, it seems to be a “forever tax,” only over time that $5 would rise to $10 or more since there is “no cap” on this amount as well.

Then since Fallbrook Public Utilities District will be directing this fund, at some point they will raise their administrative fees. What is wrong with this is a little conflict of interest, like opening the door to the hen house for all the foxes to come in. Maybe it’s time to redirect some tax money for a portion of these taxes for 20 years.

Again vote “No” on both of these taxes.

D. L. McCain