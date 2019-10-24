There are many reasons to vote “No” on A.

The oversight committee people before and after the election are picked by the taxing agency.

The ballot changes which were made after questions were raised of the proposed ballots.

But the primary reason has to do with that evil thing, money. What are they going to do with the $20 million? They said they are going to build new buildings and buy equipment. How many? Where? What equipment?

In other words, no budget expenditure has been proposed, except in generalities, or in other words they said, “Give us the money and we will spend it.”

When they explain in detail what they want to do with the $20 million, it then could be evaluated as to which way to vote, until then, vote “No” on A.

Rene Cousteau