Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vote 'No' on A

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:08pm



There are many reasons to vote “No” on A.

The oversight committee people before and after the election are picked by the taxing agency.

The ballot changes which were made after questions were raised of the proposed ballots.

But the primary reason has to do with that evil thing, money. What are they going to do with the $20 million? They said they are going to build new buildings and buy equipment. How many? Where? What equipment?

In other words, no budget expenditure has been proposed, except in generalities, or in other words they said, “Give us the money and we will spend it.”

When they explain in detail what they want to do with the $20 million, it then could be evaluated as to which way to vote, until then, vote “No” on A.

Rene Cousteau

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019