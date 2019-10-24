Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Where are health district funds going?

 
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:16pm



In the postings from the North County Fire District, one of their comments was that there are not enough funds for them to provide an ambulance service, so they are going to have to bring in a private firm to provide that service.

We pay a lot of good money to the Fallbrook Hospital District each year. We don’t have a hospital, so where are those funds going? I am sure there are enough revenues taken in by the District to provide EMTs and the ambulances needed for an effective service.

I feel that providing a healthcare related service is more in line with a healthcare district than many of the programs that are given money by the district.

Wayne Taylor


 
