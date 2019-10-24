Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

2 county residents appointed to state wildfire safety advisory board

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/30/2019 at 4:15pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he appointed two San Diego County residents to the state's recently created California Wildfire Safety Advisory Board.

Newsom appointed UC San Diego researcher Jessica Block, 41, and San Diego State University adjunct professor Alexandra Syphard, 49, to the board, which also includes advisers from Castaic, San Francisco and Elk Grove.

The board, created in July with the state's passage of Assembly Bill 1054, will advise the California Public Utilities Commission's Wildfire Safety Division on improving wildfire safety and regulatin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/30/2019 16:15