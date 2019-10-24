2 county residents appointed to state wildfire safety advisory board

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he appointed two San Diego County residents to the state's recently created California Wildfire Safety Advisory Board.

Newsom appointed UC San Diego researcher Jessica Block, 41, and San Diego State University adjunct professor Alexandra Syphard, 49, to the board, which also includes advisers from Castaic, San Francisco and Elk Grove.

The board, created in July with the state's passage of Assembly Bill 1054, will advise the California Public Utilities Commission's Wildfire Safety Division on improving wildfire safety and regulatin...