2 jail deaths blamed on drug overdoses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two inmates who died over the summer in San Diego jails lost their lives to drug overdoses, authorities reported today.

The first of the two fatalities occurred Aug. 3, when the family of 41-year-old Michael Hossfeld directed physicians to take him off life support, according to sheriff's officials. Hossfeld had been in a coma since July 20, when he was found unconscious in a cell at San Diego Central Jail, Lt. Michael Blevins said.

An autopsy determined that Hossfeld – who had been in custody for 691 days and was charged with multiple crimes, including robbery – died...