County supervisors OK new mental health facility In Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In what was praised as a major collaborative effort, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a behavioral health facility in Hillcrest, as part of a greater regional program.

When completed, the Central Region Behavioral Health Hub will offer multiple services like crisis stabilization, inpatient and intensive outpatient care – via partnerships with long-term behavioral and mental healthcare facilities – to ensure patients regain stability.

According to county documents, the project has a one-time cost of $110 million to $115 million.

