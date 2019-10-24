Drug money launderer gets 78 months in prison
Last updated 10/29/2019 at 8:03pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Tijuana man was sentenced today in federal court in San Diego to 6 1/2 years in prison for his role as a leader of an international underworld organization that laundered more than $19 million in narcotics proceeds.
Manuel Reynoso Garcia, 64, was the last of eight defendants sent to prison as a result of a multi-year investigation led by the FBI Cross Border Violence Task Force, which targeted him as one of the key leaders of the Tijuana- and San Diego-based money laundering group.
According to a plea agreement and other public records, the criminal organization was comp...
