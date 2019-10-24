Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Flu cases decline in San Diego County this week, but still 3 times as many cases as last year

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/31/2019 at 10:22am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials announced today that the amount of flu cases in San Diego County declined compared to the past week.

Two people have died from the flu so far this year, 362 cases have been reported since the start of the 2019-20 flu season, and 30 flu cases were confirmed by labs, according to county officials.

In the 2018-19 flu season, flu killed 77 people and labs confirmed 9,655 cases in San Diego County, according to the county's Health and Human

Services Agency.

"The flu season can be unpredictable," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019