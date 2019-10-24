Flu cases decline in San Diego County this week, but still 3 times as many cases as last year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials announced today that the amount of flu cases in San Diego County declined compared to the past week.

Two people have died from the flu so far this year, 362 cases have been reported since the start of the 2019-20 flu season, and 30 flu cases were confirmed by labs, according to county officials.

In the 2018-19 flu season, flu killed 77 people and labs confirmed 9,655 cases in San Diego County, according to the county's Health and Human

Services Agency.

"The flu season can be unpredictable," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer....