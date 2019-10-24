Burrows second at first Olympic trials match

Has four-shot lead for 2020 Olympics berth

Two Americans will compete in men’s trap shooting at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate Brian Burrows holds a four-shot lead for the second berth.

Burrows finished second in the first Olympic trials match Sept. 10-13 in Kerrville, Texas. His score will carry over to the second and final Olympic trials match in Tucson at the end of February and beginning of March.

“Very thankful for being able to shoot as well as I did,” Burrows said. “I just look forward to February.”

The initial rounds consisted of 250 targets. Burrows hit 236 of his 250 targ...