Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Burrows second at first Olympic trials match

Has four-shot lead for 2020 Olympics berth

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:42pm



Two Americans will compete in men’s trap shooting at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate Brian Burrows holds a four-shot lead for the second berth.

Burrows finished second in the first Olympic trials match Sept. 10-13 in Kerrville, Texas. His score will carry over to the second and final Olympic trials match in Tucson at the end of February and beginning of March.

“Very thankful for being able to shoot as well as I did,” Burrows said. “I just look forward to February.”

The initial rounds consisted of 250 targets. Burrows hit 236 of his 250 targ...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/25/2019 15:04