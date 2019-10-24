Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Contreras steps up for Warriors cross-country team

 
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:36pm

Daniel Contreras may not have been Fallbrook High's No. 1 runner when the Warriors' cross-country season began, but his ability to fill in as a leader of the team is why head coach Marco Arias nominated the junior for Athlete of the Week.

"When I lost my No. 1 runner to injury, he stepped in and became the No. 1 runner for our team," Arias said. "This will make us stronger as we go on into league finals and CIF.

"He has emerged as one to watch not only this year but also next year when he returns as a senior," he said.

Contreras is in his third year as a varsity runner for the Warriors and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

