Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Tryout dates set for Fallbrook High winter sports

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/30/2019 at 10:33am

Shane Gibson file photo

Tryouts for Fallbrook High boys basketball will take place Saturday, Nov. 9.

FALLBROOK — Fallbrook Union High School recently shared the dates of tryouts for winter season sports at the school.

Boys and girls basketball will hold tryouts at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 respectively with the boys going first.

Boys soccer will hold tryouts at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the upper fields by Ivy High and the girls soccer program will hold tryouts at 3:15 p.m. on the lower fields by Mission Road.

Girls water polo will have tryouts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the school's pool.

Wrestling will hold tryouts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the wrestling room, room 139.

To try out for a winter season sport, athletes must have a completed athletic packet and be cleared by the athletic department prior to trying out.

Visit https://fallbrookhs.fuhsd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1601194&type=d&pREC_ID=1729181 for more information.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/30/2019 16:57