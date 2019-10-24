Tryout dates set for Fallbrook High winter sports

Tryouts for Fallbrook High boys basketball will take place Saturday, Nov. 9.

FALLBROOK — Fallbrook Union High School recently shared the dates of tryouts for winter season sports at the school.

Boys and girls basketball will hold tryouts at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 respectively with the boys going first.

Boys soccer will hold tryouts at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the upper fields by Ivy High and the girls soccer program will hold tryouts at 3:15 p.m. on the lower fields by Mission Road.

Girls water polo will have tryouts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the school's pool.

Wrestling will hold tryouts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the wrestling room, room 139.

To try out for a winter season sport, athletes must have a completed athletic packet and be cleared by the athletic department prior to trying out.

Visit https://fallbrookhs.fuhsd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1601194&type=d&pREC_ID=1729181 for more information.