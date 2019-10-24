Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Warriors start slow in loss to Ramona

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:57pm

Bill Ahrend

Noah McMillan returns the ball for the Warriors in their match up with Ramona High School Friday night, Oct. 18.

The Ramona High School Bulldogs scored early and often to get their homecoming festivities off to a good start Friday, Oct. 18, then cruised to a 48-8 win over the still-winless Fallbrook High School Warriors.

After returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Bulldogs never looked back, scoring four more times in the first quarter and tacking on 10 more in the second quarter to take a 45-0 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs (1-7, 1-3) scored on one of the two punts they blocked on the night and racked up almost 250 rushing yards on the ground.

The Warriors their touchdown in the final...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019