Warriors start slow in loss to Ramona

Noah McMillan returns the ball for the Warriors in their match up with Ramona High School Friday night, Oct. 18.

The Ramona High School Bulldogs scored early and often to get their homecoming festivities off to a good start Friday, Oct. 18, then cruised to a 48-8 win over the still-winless Fallbrook High School Warriors.

After returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Bulldogs never looked back, scoring four more times in the first quarter and tacking on 10 more in the second quarter to take a 45-0 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs (1-7, 1-3) scored on one of the two punts they blocked on the night and racked up almost 250 rushing yards on the ground.

