All invited to join the Veterans Day Parade

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and its Auxiliary are hosting the Fallbrook Veteran’s Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11. They invited youth groups, active duty military, Wounded Warriors, female veterans, patriotic groups, seniors and any group that would like to participate to honor Veteran’s Day.

All groups should meet at the Major Market parking lot at 9 a.m. to organize as the parade steps off at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed to the Village Square at Alvarado Street where the Veteran’s Day Ceremony will commence at 11 a.m.

The VFW invited everyone to participate in its parade. Anyone unable to walk the route, but wanting to participate, will have a ride furnished for them.

This year the guest speaker is retired Marine Corps Sgt. Major Mario Fields. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, 1st Marine Division Band, Fallbrook Union High School Marine Corps JROTC, several Scout Troops and many other community guests will attend.

The Fallbrook Union High School band will march in the parade, as well as the North County Fire, the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol, old cars and some military vehicles in the parade.

For those individuals or groups who are interested in participating in this year’s parade, they can contact Chris Ingraham at Commander@fallbrookvfw.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.