Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Art bench auction to benefit Save Our Forest

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/31/2019 at 11:31pm

Artist BJ Lane sits on her finished art bench which will be part of the silent auction to benefit Save Our Forest at Vince Ross Village Square, Main Avenue at Alvarado Street, Nov. 2, from 4-7 p.m.

Nancy Heins Glaser photos

Joel Anderson, second from right, is the artist behind this art bench, one of seven to be auctioned. With him are, from left, Sandi Anderson, Jeff Anderson and Jackie Heyneman.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 01:40