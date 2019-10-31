Art bench auction to benefit Save Our Forest

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Last updated 10/31/2019
Artist BJ Lane sits on her finished art bench which will be part of the silent auction to benefit Save Our Forest at Vince Ross Village Square, Main Avenue at Alvarado Street, Nov. 2, from 4-7 p.m.
Nancy Heins Glaser photos
Joel Anderson, second from right, is the artist behind this art bench, one of seven to be auctioned. With him are, from left, Sandi Anderson, Jeff Anderson and Jackie Heyneman.
