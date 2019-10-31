Biennial quilt show open Nov. 8-9
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild is hard at work, organizing their biennial Quilt Show "Hidden Treasures" that will be open for viewing Nov. 8-9. There will be over 200 handmade quilts on display, with an additional 100 quilts up for auction at 1 p.m. each day.
In addition, the North County Wool Gatherers will display hand-hooked rugs. Quilting and rug-hooking demonstrations will be presented on both days. There will be many excellent vendors, and there will also be a 'gently used' country store with fabric, quilting supplies, books, sewing notions, etc.
Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children 3-12. No strollers allowed. The location is accessible for the disabled and has free parking. Open hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.
For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com.
Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.
