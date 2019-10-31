Biennial quilt show open Nov. 8-9

"Super Blooms," an appliqued quilt will be on display at the quilt show as the Opportunity Quilt' tickets can be bought for the raffle with the winning ticket to be drawn in June.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild is hard at work, organizing their biennial Quilt Show "Hidden Treasures" that will be open for viewing Nov. 8-9. There will be over 200 handmade quilts on display, with an additional 100 quilts up for auction at 1 p.m. each day.

"Fall in Love", a strip pieced quilt in autumn colors, is one of the quilts that will be auctioned off during the quilt show..

In addition, the North County Wool Gatherers will display hand-hooked rugs. Quilting and rug-hooking demonstrations will be presented on both days. There will be many excellent vendors, and there will also be a 'gently used' country store with fabric, quilting supplies, books, sewing notions, etc.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children 3-12. No strollers allowed. The location is accessible for the disabled and has free parking. Open hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.