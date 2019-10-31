FireSafe workshop offered Nov. 6

FALLBROOK – Residents of Fallbrook, DeLuz, Rainbow and Bonsall are invited to a session to gain knowledge and understanding that, when put into practice, will allow them to be both fire-smart and more fire-safe going forward.

Sponsored by Fallbrook FireSafe Council, North County Fire Protection District and Mission Resource Conservation District, the workshop will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Fallbrook Public Utility District building, 990 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be available.

Submitted by Fallbrook FireSafe Council.