Green options in home siding

FALLBROOK – If new siding is on the list of must-do home projects this year, there are many factors to consider. Though it's a transformative renovation, replacement siding is a significant and potentially expensive undertaking. Therefore, careful consideration must be given to the materials used and their maintenance, longevity, insulation factor and cost. Many homeowners also want siding that is eco-friendly.

Sustainability is an important consideration for many homeowners. Data from the National Association of Home Builders' "Green Multifamily and Single Family Homes 2017 SmartMarket...