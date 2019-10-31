James William Goldsberry Jr. was born March 21, 1946, and died at home, July 8, after a two-year battle with Agent Orange and diabetes. The son of Hazel Marian Goldsberry and James William Goldsberry Sr.; he lived in Fallbrook for 25 years.

James served in the Marine Corps from 1962 to 1982. He was a logistician and Vietnam veteran.

He leaves his wife, Christine Pimm Goldsberry; daughters Sheila Joaux Goldsberry of Oceanside and Lisa Marie Gardner; several nieces; nephew Jamie Goldsberry, and his children, Lyda and Brennen Goldsberry.