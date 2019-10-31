Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Learn how to winterize birds

 
Last updated 10/30/2019 at 3:07pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents club president Johan Otter and “How to Winterize Your Birds, Inside and Out,” Saturday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Winter is coming, in spite of temperate days so far. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are equal chances of more or less rainfall than usual. Bird owners can be prepared either way with Otter’s tips and resources.

Refreshments will be served after the discussion. A donation is suggested, and attendees are welcome to bring a dish to share. North County Aviculturists is a nonprofit social and recreation club that meets at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

For more information, go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 

