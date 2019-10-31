Students to get creative cutting air pollution

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District is asking students to submit their artwork with clean air messages and ways people can help to reduce air pollution, such as this cover art design by eighth-grader Kimberly D. from Roosevelt Middle School.

Katie White

County of San Diego Communications Office

This fall, student artists can show what it means to be a part of the solution to air pollution. The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District is asking students to submit their artwork with clean air messages and ways people can help to reduce air pollution.

The art can include words and messages about our air, including how to clean it up and protect it. The messages can be in English or Spanish. The 13 most creative submissions will be featured in the district's official 2020 wall calendar.

The artwork should be 8 1/2 inches by 11 inches in size and created in a lengthwise, or landscape, layout. The artwork should not be folded or stapled.

Kindergarteners through 12th graders in San Diego County are eligible to enter the contest. Those interested in participating are asked to mail their original artwork, along with the entry form to: San Diego County APCD, Attn: Calendar Contest, 10124 Old Grove Road, San Diego, CA. 92131.

In addition to selecting 13 winners, one for each month of the year, plus one for the cover page of the calendar, APCD is giving away two $50 Target gift cards in a drawing. All participants will be eligible to win a gift card, regardless of whether they are selected for the calendar. Everyone entering the contest will also receive a copy of the 2020 calendar.

A panel of judges from the district will select the finalists for the calendar, which will be available to the public in mid-December. All the art submitted for the contest will be showcased in a gallery on the district's website.

Entries into the contest are limited to one per student and must be postmarked by Friday, Nov. 22. For more information about the contest or to download the entry form, visit http://www.sdapcd.org.