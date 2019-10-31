Come to Norway for Christmas

The Sons of Norway in Temecula invites the community to come see the film "Christmas in Norway" about a land where ancient customs and folklore blend with Christmas and faith Saturday, Nov. 2.

TEMECULA – The Sons of Norway in Temecula invites the community to come see the film "Christmas in Norway" about a land where ancient customs and folklore blend with Christmas and faith Saturday, Nov. 2. The movie takes viewers on a Christmas tour of Norway, sharing fascinating and unforgettable traditions throughout the different areas of Norway and filling the senses with the magic of a Norwegian Christmas.

The viewing will take place at the Assistance League of Temecula, 28720 Vía Montezuma, in Temecula. A potluck lunch will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by film viewing about 1:30...