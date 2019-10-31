Longtime friends team up for Cafe De Artistes art show

It was 45 years ago that the Vice and Pace family became neighbors in Fallbrook. Five years after they met, Carilyn Vice and Eileen Pace both expressed an interest in watercolor painting – which has turned into four decades of learning and painting.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 2, Vice and Pace will begin a run as featured artists at Cafe Des Artistes Restaurant that will continue through January 2020.

"Carilyn and I are showing at Cafe des Artistes because it has a small and unique venue, which frequently features local artists," Pace said. "We felt this restaurant would provide an opportunity for us to display our art which usually focuses on local color whether through still life or landscape."

According to Vice, the duo joined a plein air painting class taught by Thelma Houston and painted throughout San Diego County.

"After Thelma Houston's passing, Jeanne Shanahan mentored the group, which became known as the Monday Plein Air Painters," Vice said. "That group enjoyed 15 years of annual shows at Myrtle Creek Nursery in Fallbrook."

They began their journey by taking classes together, including trips to Montana and two visits to the San Juan Islands and Oregon.

They have enjoyed painting lessons from some of the top artist instructors in the world, including Charles Reid, Robert Wade, Ted Nuttall, Alvaro Castagnet and Joseph Zbukvic.

In addition to the group work, Vice and Pace have spent many years visiting locations all over the country independently or during trips with their families.

Today, the friends paint on Mondays every week at one of their homes or Mission San Luis Rey or the Oceanside Harbor.

"Little did we know that our friendship would become so special with raising families, traveling together and having similar interests," Vice said.

Vice and Pace will host the art show opening at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cafe Des Artistes featuring music played on the mountain dulcimer by Vice with guitarist Nicki Birkett.

The restaurant is located at 103 S. Main Ave. in Fallbrook, reservations at the restaurant can be made by calling (760) 728-3350.

