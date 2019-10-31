Music makes 'The Last Five Years' worth seeing

Jamie Wellerstein, played by Michael Lewis Cusimano, writes his first novel while Catherine Hiatt, played by Racquel Williams, reimagines her life with her new husband in "The Last Five Years" now playing at The Cygnet Theater in Old Town San Diego.

From the first note to the last, it is the orchestrations filling the air in "The Last Five Years" which make it exceptional. Little wonder the musicians get a worthy curtain call.

Cellists Erika Boras Tesi and Diana Elledge play alongside Sean Laperruque on violin; Mackenzie Leighton is on bass; Patrick Marion is their musical director and plays keyboards with Jim Mooney strumming the guitar.

The group drives the performance with its haunting, yet cathartic, instrumentals.

It becomes clear why Jason Robert Brown is considered to be one of the "leading member(s) of a new generation of com...