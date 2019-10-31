'Rock 2 Reggae' set to return to Fallbrook's Mission Theater

The DePatie Melt show "Rock 2 Reggae" returns Nov. 8, to the Mission Theater in Fallbrook for one night, presented by Fallbrook Mission Theater and Plustone Entertainment.

FALLBROOK – The DePatie Melt show "Rock 2 Reggae" will return Nov. 8, to the Mission Theater in Fallbrook for one night, presented by Fallbrook Mission Theater and Plustone Entertainment. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show runs from 8-10 p.m.

Building on the success of their June show The DePatie Melt will once again treat their audience to a blend of music and musical styles featuring Los Angeles studio guitar master John DePatie and recording legend pianist Don Randi, famous for his work with The Wrecking Crew.

DePatie has put together an evening of music merging the 1960s California...