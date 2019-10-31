Earthquakes occur without warning so be ready with these preparedness tips

Tim Rhatigan

United Healthcare of California

Special to Village News

Earthquakes are unfortunately a common occurrence, especially in places with high seismicity, such as California. Because earthquakes occur without warning, it's important to take steps to prepare.

The Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency offer tips for a safety checklist to know what to do before, during and after an earthquake. Here are additional reminders of what to do before, during and after an earthquake.

Before an Earthquake

Create an earthquake readiness plan with household members. Everyone in the f...