Village News

Healthgrades names Palomar Health one of nation's 100 best hospitals for joint replacement, orthopedic surgery and spine surgery

 
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 1:38am



ESCONDIDO – Palomar Health was named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement, Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery according to a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. The study also ranked Palomar Health among the top 10% in the nation for Stroke Care and Pulmonary Services. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Village News

