Learn about trauma intervention

FALLBROOK – For those who struggle to find the right words to say at a time of crisis, Woman of Wellness is pleased to welcome Sher DeWeese, executive director of Trauma Intervention Programs, at its next event Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

DeWeese will present “Emotional First Aid Skills” to help attendees know the appropriate way to interact with those who have recently experienced a trauma. TIP works with the police, fire and sheriff’s departments, who call them when they go to the scene of a trauma.

TIP volunteers give emotional and practical...