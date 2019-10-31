PaintCare celebrates 10 years with 10 paint recycling programs
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 1:31am
WASHINGTON – PaintCare celebrates 10 years of providing consumer education and recycling opportunities for households, businesses and institutions that purchase paint, stain, and varnish for use in their projects and operations. PaintCare, the national nonprofit organization created by paint manufacturers to operate paint stewardship programs in states that have passed paint stewardship laws, provides a convenient network of locations where the public can recycle postconsumer or leftover paint, stain and varnish.
"I am proud of the energy, time, and resources that paint manufacturers and...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)