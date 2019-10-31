Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

PaintCare celebrates 10 years with 10 paint recycling programs

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 1:31am

Since 2009, PaintCare has set up 1,765 paint drop-off sites, the majority at conveniently located paint retail and hardware stores and hosted 206 paint drop-off events. Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON – PaintCare celebrates 10 years of providing consumer education and recycling opportunities for households, businesses and institutions that purchase paint, stain, and varnish for use in their projects and operations. PaintCare, the national nonprofit organization created by paint manufacturers to operate paint stewardship programs in states that have passed paint stewardship laws, provides a convenient network of locations where the public can recycle postconsumer or leftover paint, stain and varnish.

"I am proud of the energy, time, and resources that paint manufacturers and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 02:10