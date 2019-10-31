Understanding why people lie

Special to Village News

People live in a world where lying has become a fairly common occurrence. Indeed, there are now organizations specializing in fact-checking political statements and business releases to uncover the fabrications often presented.

Of course, it’s not just political figures or business leaders with a monopoly on fibbing to people. Lies happen in most homes, whether it’s the little boy standing over the smashed vase he said he didn’t break or the teenager offering a story for why she was two hours past curfew last night.

For many lies, the reasons are complicate...