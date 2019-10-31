Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Why I like eating plants

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 1:36am

The romanesco tastes like a cross between cauliflower and broccoli.

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to Village News

In 1968, I decided to stop eating meat, along with many of my friends. Our reasons were spiritual and humane. What gave us the right, we asked, to slaughter and eat other sentient beings.

And we are still asking that.

The other reason I went vegetarian was that I always hated eating meat. As a child, I would either hide the fat and gristle under my napkin until my older brother would gleefully point it out to everyone at the table, or I would feed it to my dog that was hopefully and strategically waiting by my feet.

Now that I'm in my second half-...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 02:10